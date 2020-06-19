Jennifer Lawrence made her debut on Twitter

Until the day of today, Jennifer Lawrence had never given in to the pressure of social networks : no account of Instagram where they can share their personal photos, or a Twitter account… the actress of the saga of “the Hunger Games” was simply a page of Facebook official with almost 1.6 million subscribers and in which you share your content once a year. In short, the social networks, this was not his thing. But things are about to change.

The star has recently created an official Twitter account. The reason for this change ? The situation in the united States after the death of George Floyd and demonstrations all over the country to combat racism. Jennifer Lawrence has decided to bring its stone to the building, sharing it with their community (already high of 21 000 subscribers in a few hours) of the information. Your first tweet with respect to a video that explains how the u.s. judicial system is corrupt and how to change things. His second tweet about the death of Breonna Taylor, this health care murdered in his house in the middle of the night by police officers during a search. The support that the family will appreciate. A couple days ago, Beyoncé had also sent a letter to the prosecutor’s office to ask him to do justice to Breonna and to indict police officers involved in this case.

A Twitter account that will be hired. On June 4, his page in Facebook where she had not taken the floor since may of 2019, Jennifer Lawrence had written : “Hey guys, it’s been a while, but this is not the time to be in silence. “She had called his followers to go vote and to support various associations which fight against racism in the united States.