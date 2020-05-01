Jennifer Lawrence, Monica Bellucci : Stunning in black for the Dior show

After New York, London and Milan, the fever of fashion is spreading to Paris. A new Fashion Week dedicated to collections of ready-to-wear spring-summer 2020 began in the City of light. Jennifer Lawrence and Monica Bellucci have discovered that of Christian Dior.

The House of Dior and its artistic director, the Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, have unveiled their new collection of ready-to-wear Tuesday 24 September 2019. The lucky guests of the parade had an appointment in the early afternoon, at the Longchamp racecourse, located on the Road Forums, in the 16th arrondissement of Paris. Jennifer Lawrence went in, dressed in black. The actress, 29 years old and a bride of Cooke Maroney was nearby senior Julianne Moore and Isabelle Huppert.

As these three women, Monica Bellucci attended the Dior show. Just arrival from Milan (where she was distinguished in the fashion show Dolce & Gabbana), the heroine of the film Irreversible – Inversion Integral will was also dressed in black, a choice potentially influenced by the funeral of the photographer Peter Lindberghthat took place a few hours earlier at the church of Saint-Sulpice, in the 6th arrondissement.

Nina Dobrev, the top model Karlie Kloss and model (and ex-girlfriend of the footballer Neymar Jr) Bruna Marquezine were also of the party. The spectators of the parade fell on a forest. The models castés for the show have market among the 164 trees of the podium.