Jennifer Lawrence : new couple ?

Last August, Jennifer Lawrence was confiding for the first time in the columns of the american edition of “Vogue” magazine about her relationship with the director of 48 years, Darren Aronofsky. Besides, the young woman was inexhaustible praise her. “When I saw the whole movie, it reminded me of how much he is brilliant “, had entrusted the actress, before adding ” I’ve been in relationships before where I was lost. With him I am never lost.” Jennifer Lawrence had said that she admired especially the way Darren Aronofsky with his son and was called ” father fantastic “. A nice compliment. So it is with a hint of surprise mixed with disappointment that just a few months later, the many fans of Jennifer discovered that the young star was again single.

A complicity found ?

Yet it seems that there is still a little hope for the two lovebirds. This week, the couple has been caught trying to walk Pippi, that adorable little dog of Jennifer Lawrence, in the streets of New York. Darren Aronofsky and Jennifer Lawrence could offer a second chance at their romance. A source close to the ex-lovers confided on this subject in the columns of ” E! “, revealing : “They are friends. They are not back together officially, but they pass the time in head-to-head. They have never stopped talking during their break. They are attached one to the other and they want to see what it’s going to give.” Case to follow !