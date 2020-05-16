Jennifer Lawrence – News, pictures, videos, biography…

Jennifer Lawrence – her full name Jennifer Shrader Lawrence born August 15 1990 in Louisville, Kentucky in the United States is an american actress. His mother, Karen, is the director of a children camp and her father, Gary, is the manager of the construction company Lawrence & Associates. She has two big brothers, Ben and Blaine. Jennifer Lawrence began acting in representation in plays for his church. But this is not all, the blonde has a passion also for the sports that are rather masculine, such as basketball and hockey. At the age of 14 years only, his love for comedy is far too strong. She persuades her parents to take her to New York so that she could find an agent that will help you build and manage his career. At this time, things were going rather well for the teenager, who manages a few hearings. But her parents insist that she finish high school. So she spends her diploma of end of studies – the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree – two years earlier than the other.

Her debut as an actress, Jennifer Lawrence made in 2006 in the movie american Company Town. Subsequently, she appeared in television series such as Monk (2006), Cold Case : affaires classées “(2007), Medium (2007) and others. His career is experiencing a turning point in 2008 when it is part of the head movie poster Far from the scorched earth alongside Kim Basinger and Charlize Theron. His performance was acclaimed during the Venice film festival as she received an award Marcello Mastroianni for best young actress.

Two years later, Jennifer Lawrence was offered the main role in the film Winter’s Bone (2010) in which she plays alongside John Hawkes. His performance in this dramatic film, earned him numerous nominations. She won in 2011 with several awards and she was named to the Oscar for best actress and the Golden Globes.

Slowly but surely, the beautiful blonde made his own way in Hollywood. In 2011, she is the poster X-Men : The beginning. with Kevin Bacon, in particular, of the film The complex of the beaver and Like Crazy. The actress then worked on two projects whose releases are planned in 2012 : House at the end of the street and The hunger game.

Filmography :

2011 : X-Men : first class Matthew Vaughn

2011 : The complex of the beaver Jodie Foster

2011 : Like Crazy der Drake Doremus

2010 : Winter’s Bone, Debra Ganik

2009 : Devil you know James Oakley

2008 : Far from the scorched earth of Guillermo Arriaga

2008 : Garden Party, Jason Freeland

2007 : Cold Case : affaires classées

2007 : Not another high school show

2007 : Medium

2006 : Monk

2006 : Company Town