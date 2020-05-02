Jennifer Lawrence on the poster for a film by the director of Vice

The firm of Reed Hastings hits hard. To enlarge its catalogue, Netflix account on two upcoming artists of the 7th art, Jennifer Lawrence and Adam McKay. The director of Vice and The Big Short will sign a comedic disaster for the platform.

When an asteroid will approach dangerously close to Earth, two astronomers novices are trying to alert humanity. If the scenario is more reminiscent of a disaster movie, it is a comedy that prepares Netflix. To set the stage for the feature film, the platform counts on a former writer of Saturday Night Live, Adam McKay. The director has recently been illustrated with two feature films, critically acclaimed, Vice and The Big Short. Title “Don’t look up” or “Don’t look up” in the language of Molière, the film will be launching its shooting in April next.

To embody one of the main characters, Netflix made a call to the interpreter Katniss Everdeen, Jennifer Lawrence. During an interview DeadlineAdam McKay said on this casting. “I am delighted to make this film with Jen Lawrence. And the fact that Netflix sees this film as a comedy world sets the bar very high for my team and me. It is exciting and motivating”. For his part, the director of the movies in Netflix are enthusiastic about this collaboration “Adam has always had a keen sense of pace when it comes to create films intelligent, relevant and irreverent that depict our culture. Even if it ends up, somehow, by predicting the imminent death of our Earth, we are excited to add it to our slate before the end of time”.

For the rest of the cast is still kept secret. The imminent launch of the shoot should we bring new information on the identity of the actors who will give the rebuttal to Jennifer Lawrence. In parallel, the actress revealed in the saga Hunger Games collaborates with the director on another feature film : Bad Blood. The film will focus on a business woman Elizabeth Holmes, founder and ceo of a company of blood test controversial, Theranos. To discover the next comedy-Netflix it will have to wait a bit, as it should join the catalogue by the end of the year.