Jennifer Lawrence radiant, she proves that she is ready for the summer

Jennifer Lawrence is definitely ready for summer ! This weekend, the actress of 28 years was absolutely radiant in a long dress of pastel, perfect for the summer season.

The summer is fast approaching, and Jennifer Lawrence has proven this weekend that she was perfectly ready to welcome the summer season with style and chic. Actress oscar winner 28-year-old was involved in one of the events the most glamorous of the month of June, the 12th edition of the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic this Saturday at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey. The young woman was accompanied by her fiancé, Cooke Maroney and has found many other stars such as Emily Ratajkowski, Julianne Moore or Michael B Jordan. All were attending a polo match while sipping on a glass of champagne under the sun. If the various celebrities present at the event had put on their 31, Jennifer Lawrence was simply radiant in beauty, and drew all eyes.

The actress was discovered in a pretty long dress, low-cut and pastel pink Rosie Assoulindecorated buttons tone-on-tone and with a floral pattern at the skirt. Jennifer Lawrence had accessorized her outfit of white sandals with high heels signed Chloe Gosselin. The shoes included details in tortoise shell. So chic ! It agrémentait his look of delicate jewellery in gold and never failed to display her engagement ring. Finally, she didn’t forget to put it on his nose sunglasses cat-eye pink pastel colored, of course.





© GettyImages

The unforgettable interpreter of Katniss Everdeen in Hunger Games had also opted for a beauty full of freshness still in the pink tones. She let her loose hair and slightly wavy for a beach waves that smelled good in the summer.

