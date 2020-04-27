Jennifer Lawrence reserve a hotel room only for her wedding dress

People and royalty

She wished to keep the secret of her dress until the last moment.

American actress Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney, an art dealer, said ” yes ” this Saturday, October 19. The ceremony took place in the Belcourt manor of Newport in Rhode Island, not far from New York. While no official photo has not yet been published, some information have been leaked.

In order to celebrate it the best way this great day, this is the fashion house Dior, which the actress is the muse who made the wedding dress. And, according to the magazine People, great precautions have been taken to protect the beautiful garment. In fact, the French fashion house has booked a lavish suite in the private hotel Viking only to protect the wedding gown of the star of Hunger Games.

A source told the newspaper Page Six the New York Post :” The team in charge of design at Dior, came directly from Paris the day before the wedding, and had booked a private room to keep the dress in a safe place at the historic hotel Viking in Newport for the evening “. According to some information, the actress wanted to keep the secret of her wedding dress until the last moment.

The ceremony was attended by 150 guests, among which one could catch a glimpse of the singer Adele, actress Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, Cameron Diaz or Emma Stone. The guests have stayed at the Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina, a four star hotel.