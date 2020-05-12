Jennifer Lawrence responds to rumors about Darren Aronofsky and Chris Pratt

Felipe Ramales / Splash News
Jennifer Lawrence still loves her ex, Darren Aronofsky.
During a podcast with the comedian Marc Maronthe actress of 27 years has proven to be fell in love with the director of 49 years, with whom she separated in November, while he was trying to convince to play in his film Mother!
Jennifer explained their first meeting : “He arrived by plane, he gave me the pitch, he is gone. It all happened in about an hour and a half, and after that, I told myself that it was canon.”
The actress continued : “I remember that I wanted my dog and I closed the door and in the closing, I said to my dog :” Pippy, this is what we call the sexual tension. “He has been wanting for nine months, maybe more, it killed me.”
“And how long it lasted ?” asked Marc Maron.
“If you count everything, about two years. I said two years for a long time and said to him : “It’s been six months ! “Two years ago, I think. I want to say that I was in love with him for about two years.”
“And then it stopped ?”
Jennifer then admitted : “No, I still like him a lot.”
“But you are no longer in love ?”
“Oh, my God. I don’t want to talk about it ! I have said too much.”
Always in speaking of her ex, Marc Maron has asked the actress to talk about her former companions.
“In fact, I’m friends with all of my example With the most”, she acknowledged. “I have a theory. I think it’s because I’m direct. I don’t think you can be in a bad relationship when it is direct. All the world knows what you think of all the time and there are no lies, just honesty. Everyone is legit. All my little friends have been wonderful. Nick [Hoult] was a great little friend.”
“Is this one of them you broke your heart ?” asked Marc Maron.
“No, I broke something else. I didn’t mean it like that !” she says laughing : “I wanted to talk about self-confidence.”
“But not of a broken heart ?”
“I am heartbroken,” retorted Jennifer. “At each break, it’s not as if my heart was not broken. It’s just that they have never done something that I destroyed. It’s just good people. It may also be that, secret. I’m attracted to good people.”
If the star has spoken freely about his ex with Marc Maron, Jennifer was just as honest in an interview for KIIS FMwhen she finally answered the damn rumors of 2016 between it and Chris Pratthis co-star Passengers.
“I’ve never had a liaison with Chris Pratt during Passengers. It is funny, that one…”, she responded when asked about rumors of the most bizarre she had heard about it.
“They were divorced two years later and everyone is put to [hurler] “Jennifer Lawrence !” and I said to myself : “What ? I’m in Montreal two years later. “”
Thank you, Jennifer, for being always so sincere !