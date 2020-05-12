Jennifer Lawrence responds to rumors about Darren Aronofsky and Chris Pratt

Jennifer Lawrence still loves her ex, Darren Aronofsky.

During a podcast with the comedian Marc Maronthe actress of 27 years has proven to be fell in love with the director of 49 years, with whom she separated in November, while he was trying to convince to play in his film Mother!

Jennifer explained their first meeting : “He arrived by plane, he gave me the pitch, he is gone. It all happened in about an hour and a half, and after that, I told myself that it was canon.”

The actress continued : “I remember that I wanted my dog and I closed the door and in the closing, I said to my dog :” Pippy, this is what we call the sexual tension. “He has been wanting for nine months, maybe more, it killed me.”