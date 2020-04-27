Jennifer Lawrence shares her wedding list on Amazon

Your marriage will take place next year ? You’re in full preparations ? Jennifer Lawrence is in the same situation as you. She has chosen to give inspiration to the bride and groom by sharing his own wedding list on Amazon !

The list of wedding of Jennifer Lawrence

The actress, 29-year-old says on Amazon : “Organising a wedding is so exciting, but it is also stressful. For all those who need a little inspiration, I thought it would be fun to work with Amazon to share some of the ideas of wedding gift that I prefer”.

Jennifer Lawrence has therefore divided its list into 7 parts : “To receive” (“I love to receive people at home, whether a few friends around a glass or a lot of friends for a dinner”), “travel”, “in the kitchen” (“I love trying new recipes, so it is important to have the right utensils in the kitchen,”) “outside”, “well-being”, “art of the table”, “connected home”.





The wedding of Jennifer Lawrence

In February 2017, Jennifer Lawrence celebrated her engagement with Cooke Maroney. The latter is the director of the Gladstone 64, an art gallery in New York.

They decided to get married after a few months of relationship : a true coup de foudre ! It is thanks to the best friend of the actress, Laurie Simpson, that they met.

No details about the ceremony, their marriage is not yet filtered.