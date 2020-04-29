Jennifer Lawrence, star of “Don’t Look Up”, the next comedy from Adam McKay

According to Deadline, Jennifer Lawrence, oscar winner in 2013 for her role in “Happiness Therapy“, joined the distribution of a comedy written and directed by Adam McKay, to whom we owe “Vice“and “The Big Short“. Recently the poster of “X-Men : Dark Phoenix“Simon Kinberg, she will take a break for a time the films of super-heroes to devote himself to “Don t Look Up“. The story is one of two scientists who, after discovering that a meteor was going to fall on Earth in six months, make the turn of the media to prevent the world. Their task promises to be complicated as the population is skeptical.

The budget is expected to reach $ 75 million, according to multiple sources. Adam McKay will produce “Don t Look Up“through his company Hyperobject alongside his partner Kevin Messick. The shooting will begin in April, for a release expected this year. Jennifer Lawrence has other projects in progress : she recently finished filming the drama yet-untitled Lila Neugebauer distributed by A24. It will also be directed by Paolo Sorrentino in “Mob Girl“.