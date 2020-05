Sorry, your browser does not support videos

Jennifer Lawrence will star in the comedy Adam McKay Don t Look Upproduced by Netflix.

The canadian Press

The platform announced the acquisition of the project, yesterday.

PHOTO JORDAN STRAUSS, ARCHIVES INVISION/AP Adam McKay

Adam McKay, who wrote the screenplay, will be the feature film that focuses on two astronomers who make a media tour in order to warn the population that an asteroid is approaching Earth.