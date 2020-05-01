Jennifer Lawrence : still more star !

On the evening of the oscars, while its name has just been pronounced by Jean dujardin, as at 22 years of age, that is, it is sacred best actress in front of the Hollywood stars who applauds already, Jennifer Lawrence is up a bit high, walks up to the stage in a gorgeous sheath white and pink, and collapses on the stairs ! Nothing more true than this actress-here. Three years and millions of dollars later, it has kept all its freshness. Not an interview where you don take in flagrante delicto of crazy laughter, awkwardness in full show… On YouTube, just type his name to see his “funniest moments” (its funniest moments) and more than thirty-three of the best of his interviews. And falling under the charm. As we succumbed to Julia Roberts, her smile too wide and his approach a bit left. This is something of a miracle.While she is a mega-star, the actress best paid of Hollywood, racking up the blockbusters with the “X-Men” and “Hunger Games” (686 million dollars in revenue just for these), but also films, indie hits like “Winter’s Bone” or ” Happiness Therapy “, we wonder how Jennifer Lawrence manages to remain a person wonderfully normal in a world that is increasingly fake.

To the great mass of the “Tonight Show” on NBC, she comes regularly to tell of the times the most ridiculous of his life in front of a Jimmy Fallon hilarious. Like the time she went to introduce himself to Francis Ford Coppola during a gala event. “He was sitting at a table in the company of very important people, and I said to myself : so much for my shyness, I have to talk to him, I have to go there ! I was wearing a dress very figure-hugging with a Zip across, that I tripotais nervously as I introduced myself – “Hello, Jennifer Lawrence, I admire you so much, blablabla ”– and, when I left, I realized after a few not that strength to play with my dress it was fully open in the back ! “There was also the time where at a party and ultra glamorous in Los Angeles, an old lady full of diamonds, comes to congratulate him for his career. And Jennifer Lawrence, answer him : “But me too, I admire you so much, Elizabeth Taylor ! “Except that Elizabeth Taylor was already dead… And then ? seems to say each one of his bursts of laughter.

Is it because they reign over Hollywood as she looks at the middle of the cinema with as long of a distance ? Surprised of the sheer size of the filming of ” X-Men “, she prefers those who are more modest, ” where one has the impression of being a team soft crazy with the dream of making a movie is made “. It is known for the ” Hunger Games “, but it is with independent films that Jennifer Lawrence was first pierced. “Winter’s Bone,” for which she was nominated for an Oscar at 20 years old, told the story of a teenager struggling with a family of dangerous, moronic, in a lost corner of Missouri. An atmosphere of cold to the ” Deliverance “, which she adored. In the margin of the blockbusters, the actress remains true to the producer of ” Happiness Therapy “, David O. Russell. He calls constantly, and as soon as he has an idea for a scenario, in general the more wacky that is. Together, they have filmed three movies, all

with Bradley Cooper. Jennifer Lawrence made the film band, such as the troupes of actors in the past. With this taste for the stuffing – his favorite film is still the gaguesque ” ticket for two “, with Steve Martin. For his birthday, his family gave him the joy of his life by inviting Kris Jenner – she is a fan of the family Kardashian – with who she has made it a karaoke. It is with one of her best friends, Amy Schumer, she is currently writing a comedy. After having seen ” Crazy Amy “, about the trials and tribulations of a thirty-year-old, which connects the stories of a night, she sent an email to the comic actress : “I don’t know where to begin, but, by and large, it is simple, I’m crazy about you ! “His dream now is to pass the achievement. What it should do, with so much talent. Jennifer Lawrence now lives in los angeles, not far from Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, in a home ultra-secure of Beverly Hills. A necessity when one is paparazziée permanently. “J-Law” as it was nicknamed, grew up in Kentucky, with horses not far away, and two big brothers is shiny and the gods of the stadium. Then, starting from early childhood, Jennifer Lawrence is the clown and having fun. To leave her home in secret and to go back saying : “Hello, my car broke down in front of your house…” To be observed each of the members of his family and imitate them in front of them. The school has darkened his world. Not really the story of the ugly duckling, but rather that of a child to which the other is a mystery that is scary. At age 14, during a trip to New York, she was scouted by a modeling agency (a role she plays perfectly for Dior), but prefers the cinema. Two years later, tray in hand, she left Louisville for New York and crosses over the success from her very first castings. Her role of Katniss Everdeen in the “Hunger Games” and it fits her like a glove. The one of Joy, in his new film, also. Like all the characters she has interpreted, without the slightest false note, from drama to comedy, able to play women a lot older because it is true beyond the believable, with that face frank, proud and straight, this straight from wild child. She plays almost always courageous individuals, who must fight against the world. In ” Hunger Games – The Revolt, part 2 “, she is forced to kill to survive, to fight against the dictatorship, and she said : “We are all different and we should not try to change to please society. “In the very beautiful and very inspiring” Joy “, again under the direction of David O. Russell and always alongside Bradley Cooper, she is moving in the determined mother, despite the poverty, to overcome the worst difficulties to commercialize his invention : a broom-mop revolutionary. The film is inspired by the true story of Joy Mangano, today a millionaire. “What I liked in this role,” says Jennifer Lawrence, is that it shows how the extraordinary can spring from the ordinary, and also how important it is to always believe in his dream. I have the chance to play a lot of roles for strong women, determined, but also very generous. People who do not choose the easy way out. As Joy. “Jennifer Lawrence advocates solidarity between women, conscious of her influence on the younger generation. She wrote last year in the magazine of Lena Dunham – and few have dared to follow it – that it was shameful not to be as well paid as a man, and that she wanted not to have asked for more. This fight for women, to dare to be itself, the leads in each film. With this radiant face of beauty, at once round and straight, those cheeks of Nefertiti, the front Greek, this broken voice, serious and playful, this sublime body and yet a bit chubby that it refuses to submit to the plans. A young woman with multi-faceted, not an image, not a product of hollywood. But the energy, the grace and the purity of a true star.

