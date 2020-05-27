Jennifer Lawrence stops the film for 1 year to make the policy

Jennifer Lawrence has announced that it wants to take a break in her acting career, in order to be able to fully dedicate himself to politics. Hat !

In an interview for Entertainment Tonighton Friday 16 February 2018, Jennifer Lawrence said stop the film. The reason for this ? She wants to fully dedicate himself to the life policy for 1 year.

Recently, the poster of the film Red Sparrow, Jennifer Lawrence has played roles on the big screen in recent years, notably with the movies Mother! and X-Men Apocalypse. Despite this busy schedule, the actress has never put aside his personal commitments. Again this year, she competed in the Women’s March holding a sign on which one could read “the place of a woman is in the revolution”.

This time, the actress of Hunger Games will work alongside the association Represents.Us., an organization dedicated to the fight against the corruption of the laws within the u.s. government. The plan of attack J. Law is to stimulate the political engagement of the youth : “It has nothing to do with political opinion. It’s just… try to pass laws that will help to prevent corruption and to repair our democracy.” She explained in the same interview.

Ophelia Manya