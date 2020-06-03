Jennifer Lawrence tells of the humiliations which it has been subject for weight loss

The star, oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence has described Monday at the discount price of It Women the humiliations to which she was subject in its infancy and how producers asked him to “lose 7 kilos in two weeks”. Motivated by the scandal Harvey Weinstein, the actress the best paid in the world has been experience “degrading and humiliating”.

The trap

Without naming the name of the movie, it tells the story of how the producers asked her to lose weight. “A girl in front of me had already been returned for not having enough minci. At this time, a producer has asked me to put myself naked, in a line with five other women much thinner than me. The scotch was hiding our intimacy. She was then advised to observe these pictures of me naked to support my plan.” says the heroine of “Hunger Games”. Very upset, Jennifer Lawrence was asked to speak to another producer, about this plan fool, which he is said to have replied that he did not understand why everyone was so big, him thinking that she was just as “fuckable”.

The actress remembers feeling “trapped” by its lack of power. “I couldn’t do return of producer, director, or studio. I have allowed myself to be treated as well as I thought I had to accept it for my career. I was young and was trying not to be an actress “difficult”, as they called me, but I think the term they used was “nightmarish”” she says.

“I wanted to make a career”

Very embarrassed at the idea that this embarrassment is found in the newspapers, she kept silence. "I just wanted a career," says Jennifer Lawrence, who adds that all changed when she was chosen for the franchise "Hunger Games". This role propelled her to the rank of "movie star", giving it the power to say "no". "I had to do the exercise because Katniss (editor's NOTE : the character) is powerful, but I maudirais if I was part of do believe that being skeletal is an ideal. I do not want that young girls are skipping the dinner because they want to look like Katniss" storm the star.

Finally the actress hollywodienne has expressed his support for the commission proposed by the president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, adding that “in a dream world, every person would be treated with equal respect. But before we reach this goal, I tendrai the ear. I would my voice to every boy, girl, man or woman who would feel too fragile to protect themselves.”