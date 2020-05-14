Jennifer Lawrence, the actress with ease

At only 26 years old, Jennifer Lawrence has played in 20 movies and is already preparing the following, it is the actress the best paid in the world in 2016, she won an Oscar and numerous awards, but she is still a young woman as the other.

“I don’t like to wake up and have nothing to do…,” says Jennifer Lawrence in an interview with the magazine “Vanity Fair“, “…or to go to sleep without having done something. Ca depresses me.” Thus, to deal with, the actress goes to the projects. At only 26 years old, she is already at its 20th films : “Passengers”, with Chris Pratt, who comes out on the 21st of December next. For this role, his salary amounted to $ 20 million, which should make it in for the third consecutive year, the actress the best paid in the world in 2017 (it has already taken the lead in the ranking “Forbes” in 2015 and 2016).

It must be said that Jennifer Lawrence is bankable and that his talent is undeniable : she has received an academy award in 2013 for his performance in “Happiness Therapy” and many other awards, and she one of the actresses most of the time. Yet, she is a young woman of 26 years as the other. She is a fan of Beyoncé, including her latest title “Lemonade”, but unlike other fans of Queen B, Jennifer Lawrence has had the chance to meet his idol : “it looks like she has been sent directly to the paradise,” marvels the actress.

Emma Stone, her BFF

Like all women her age, Jennifer Lawrence looks at reality tv. His favorite show : “The Real Housewife”, she says by sms with the producer, to give his opinion on each episode. Like all women her age, Jennifer Lawrence does not know how to dress to go out. In particular, at the Paris Fashion Week. “This is the time the more intimidating of a lifetime. You prepare in your hotel room, you say to yourself : “I am beautiful”. And then you get off, you cross the women of 2 metres in outfits are amazing, and you say to yourself : “I’m dressed like a bag, I never want to get out”.”

Finally, as all the women her age, Jennifer Lawrence in a BFF, her best friend, with whom she shares everything : Emma Stone. The two actresses met through a mutual friend, Woody Harrelson. “She sent me a text message saying that she had got my number by Woody. Since, we are friends.” And they send sms every day. “I happened to think : “she is so brilliant, vibrant and talented, I’m damned, I will never work, goodbye’,” recalls the young woman. “Then I calmed down and I reminded myself that we were a complement that’s different.” No competition thus.

“I don’t want to be a bridesmaid”

Jennifer Lawrence is officially single since her relationship with Nicholas Hoult. And if the rumors lend him stories with director Darren Aronofsky, or the lead singer of Coldplay Chris Martin, she doesn’t want to talk about it. And it does not support any more weddings. “All my friends are married and have children. Weddings are cool but I don’t want to be a bridesmaid. (…) It is horrible. If they ask me again, I would answer : “No.” This time of my life is over. Thank you for having thought of me.” And if I get married one day, I think that I wouldn’t be bridesmaid.” It is pleasant, moreover, explaining that having children “would be dangerous” for her. “My children would be incredibly jealous because I will be more attentive to Pippi (his dog, editor’s note) that to them”.

Jennifer Lawrence, queen of Hollywood