Jennifer Lawrence, the darling of Hollywood actress irritating

A latest controversy involving a sacred rock puts the actress in a very awkward position.



Jennifer Lawrence is no fun not everyone. While the actress had obtained the coveted status of small fiancee to America after getting a surprise of his Oscar in 2012 for the film Happiness Therapyit would seem that the public are tired of his charming and straight-talking.

“It was me your curse!”

On 2 December, on the plateau of the The Graham Norton ShowJennifer Lawrence recalls with humor the filming of Hunger Games: The kindlingHawaii.

And she tells how she rubbed the buttocks on a sacred rock. “It was a rock… sacred, I don’t know. It was of the ancestors, who knows, they were sacred. It was not supposed to sit on it because one should not expose his genitals. Oh my God, it was so good to scratch the buttocks, plays Lawrence in the film’s promotion Passengers, the sides of the actor Chris Pratt. One of the rocks on which I scratched my buttocks did eventually come off, and he finished by rolling up and down this huge mountain, and has nearly killed our sound engineer. […] It was a real drama for them [les Hawaïens] and they were all saying: ‘It is a curse !’. But it was to me your curse, it all happened because of my butt!”

A lack of respect to the hawaiian culture

His words cause a quick uproar, internet users, accusing the actress of lack of respect to the hawaiian culture. “The history of the most white ever told,” said one internet user. “The problem in this that ‘JLaw said, is that it implies that the fact that these rocks are sacred is a kind of ritual of wild, a trick idiot,” says another.

“I lost all my respect for it. Not only is it disrespectful to my culture by sitting on these rocks, but it mocks us,” complains a third.

Fans of the actress are beginning to lose patience. It must be said that Jennifer Lawrence accumulates from now on the controversy.

Improper remarks on the genus

In 2012, the actress speaks of her cat on the set of Ellen DeGeneres, she called Chaz Bono, as a tribute to the son who is transgender of Expensive. “It has an energy so masculine, that all the world said ‘he’ rather than it, and the first week I thought it was a boy. I called Oliver, she had a collar with Oliver. […] Then it was just called Chaz Bono.”

She is accused of insulting the transgender community. But no matter! In 2014, it reacts to the publication of photos of her naked in Vanity Fair. “It could be worse. I would have been able to be hermaphrodite”, has fun, does it. Actress spontaneous and charming, it becomes simply offensive, according to many internet users.

The same year, his “straight-talking” him to play new rounds at the Cannes film Festival. A journalist Vulturetells the story of how the actress exclaims, after having seen Alfonso Cuarón in the crowd: “I just made my cry rape for you!” The joke about rape does not. Articles ask him to apologize. Jennifer Lawrence is not responding.

A few days after this latest controversy of sacred rocks, Jennifer Lawrence has this time changed his strategy, posting a two-sentence apology on Facebook.

“I do not wish any disrespect to Hawaiians. I really thought that I was taking with me-even me calling it a curse, but I understand how it was perceived and I present my apologies to anyone I have offended,” says the actress.

It is in short. But it may be a sign that Jennifer Lawrence tries to win back the hearts of its fans, irritated by this actress who cultivates his spontaneity with a sense of humor is a bit trashy.