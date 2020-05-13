Jennifer Lawrence, the star of the “Hunger Games”, she broke the glass ceiling in Hollywood ?

CINEMA

DECRYPTAGE – C8 broadcasts this evening the 2nd installment of the saga “Hunger Games”. Thanks to the role of Katniss Everdeen, Jennifer Lawrence has become one of the actresses better paid of Hollywood. The point to impose equal pay with her male colleagues ? Not quite…

In Hunger Gamesthe fearless Katniss Everdeen triumph of male rivals in a series of events as improbable as perilous. In real life, actress Jennifer Lawrence does not count, it also, let them by the boys. After having been paid $ 500,000 to play in the first part of the saga, which is going to make a cardboard box-office in 2012, the young woman negotiates an “extension” well-deserved. All the more that, in the meantime, she won the Oscar for best actress for her role of widow to a strand schizoaffective in Happiness Therapy. At the end of 2013, now it’s close on the heels of Angelina Jolie in Forbes list of the actresses better paid of Hollywood, with respectively 33 and 26 million dollars of income – salaries and percentages on the recipes included. With 34 million the following year, it remains at the 2nd place, this time behind Sandra Bullock who hit the mother lode – 51 million – thanks to Gravity. In 2015, she moved to the top of the top thanks to the front-to-last pane Hunger Games. And remains there the following year, with 46 million thanks to the fallout of the last episode… but especially in a surprising coup de force.

When I discovered that I was paid less that those lucky people who have a penis, I don’t want to be Sony, I am willed to me– Jennifer Lawrence, in 2015, on the blog of Lena Dunham

In the e-mails from Sony, and “kindly” announced by mysterious hackers, Jennifer Lawrence learns that for his performance in American Bluff, the direction the studio has decided that the actress, like her partner, Amy Adams, would receive a percentage on income below that of its male counterparts Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale and Jeremy Renner. A shame then that it literally steals the spotlight from the beginning to the end of the film ! Courted by the same studio to play in the film SF Passengersthe young woman will take up the bidding… Related Post: The US calls on the IOC to postpone 2020 Olympic Games – News Telecast After threatening to abandon the project, it will get 20 million dollars, compared to 12 for her male partner Chris Pratt. A victory that it will, by October 2015, on the blog of her friend, Lena Dunhamthe star of the series Girls. “When I discovered that I was paid less that those lucky people who have a penis, I don’t want to be Sony, I desired to me,” writes the actress. “I had failed in my trading because I had given up too soon. I didn’t want to fight it out for the million, of which, frankly, I didn’t need.” Otherwise a symbolic point of view…

“I didn’t want to seem difficult or spoiled”, continued Jennifer Lawrence, “until I see the invoice on the Internet and I realized that all the men with whom I work do not have to worry about having the air difficult or spoiled (…) If it is based on the statistics, I believe not to be the only woman to have this problem. Are we conditioned to behave this way ? (…) We always used persistent to express our opinions in a manner that does not offend or frighten the men ?” This rant resounding echoed the position taken, in recent years, actresses of the first order, of all generations, such as Meryl Streep, Emma Thompson, Patricia Arquette, or even Cate Blanchett against the misogyny room in Hollywood. All this before the sordid Affair Weinstein… If the industry of the dream now intends to do the hunting to the men who are abusing their power, is it ready to let women take orders ? The Forbes 2017 actors, the best paid shows the way to go. Related Post: Ricky Gervais tackle violently Hollywood to have closed the eyes on Harvey Weinstein [VIDÉO]

Of the male stars three times better paid

If Emma “La La Land” Stone has filched the first place to Jennifer Lawrence in the ladies, with respectively 26 and 24 million dollars in revenue, the two actresses appear that in the 15th and 17th in the standings combined men and women. At the same time, the two actors are the best paid in Hollywood is Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson, with respectively 68 and 65 million dollars!!! Worst : on the set of the top 30, three actresses only earned more than $ 20 million in twelve months. Against 16 players… A differential that can be explained, in part, by the lack of major roles for women. And even roles at all.

According to a study conducted by the Institute For Diversity and Empowerment, based at the University of California, women held only 28.7% of speaking roles in major american movies in 2016… A figure all the more appalling that according to the MPAA (Motion Pictures Association of America), which defends the interests of the major studios, women accounted for 52% of the spectators in the cinema in 2016. A reality that the producers now seem to want to take into account, with the recent success of Wonder Woman and his heroine warrior, as portrayed by Gal Gadot, and to a lesser extent of good scores Atomic Blonde, with Charlize Theron.

Caught up by an economic reality relentless, and perhaps more convincing than many words, the bosses of the large companies of the entertainment now seem to consider their blockbusters in the feminine. And the first benefit is none other than… Jennifer Lawrence, since the young woman will be featured on march 2 of Red Sparrow, an espionage film from Francis Lawrence, the director of the last three components of Hunger Games, in which she will play a spy on the Russian who falls in love with a CIA agent. With the key being a nice cheque of $ 20 million…

Jerome Vermelin

