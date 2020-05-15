Jennifer Lawrence, the warrior of Kentucky

Jennifer Lawrence is a beautiful filly from Kentucky to the hoarse voice and the Southern accent very pronounced. It does not get rid like that of its roots, even if very young, you want to go ride elsewhere, far from his Louisville native.

“I wanted to become an actress. At age 14, I trained my parents to New york to find an agent.” She had never taken acting classes. “I had the certainty of success. It was the recklessness of youth!” It’s like that, Miss Lawrence, determined and strong. And this is without doubt one of the reasons why she has landed the role coveted Katniss Everdeen, the heroine of brave and warrior Hunger Games. The film Gary Ross is the adaptation of the best-selling novel by Suzanne Collins, which has sold 30 million copies.

“The reading of the trilogy, in 2010, I was struck by the power of this work, which shows how a young girl of 16 years, a sort of Joan of Arc of the future, will happen to change the world. There is a lot of violence and brutality at the heart of this saga, but it is justified by the fact that the people, for so long under the yoke of a dictatorship, will finally revolt.”

Nothing predisposed Jennifer Lawrence, 21-year-old today, to become an actress and queen of the red carpet. “Nobody in my family has the demon of the game!”, exclaimed she. His father was a businessman and her mother ran a summer camp in Kentucky. “I was a tomboy. I was raised in the middle of my two older brothers and, in this universe very masculine, I had no idea how to behave with a girl. I didn’t know how to put on a bra before the age of 16 years, or me putting on makeup. Become a pom-pom girl of 12 years old was the beginning of my learning to become a woman!”, she confesses, gets rid of her high heels and putting her feet on the table. The natural returns to the gallop.

Nominated for oscars

Jennifer Lawrence walking the instinct. “I left school at 14 years with my tray in the pocket. I didn’t want to continue my studies. For some, they help them to grow up, for me, it was the death ensured. In my job, I don’t need to know the list of the presidents of the United States”. At 16, she is engaged in a sitcom, The Bill Engvall Show. “This was an early very formative, she said, and especially the beginning of an unstoppable ascent. I choose stories that move me.” In 2008, she impressed inFar from the scorched earththe drama of Guillermo Arriaga, in which she interpreted Charlize Theron was a teenager. A role which brought him to Venice the price Marcello-Mastroianni’s best hope. And in 2011, she was named to the oscar for best actress for her remarkable performance of the tenacious Ree Dolly, a young girl of 17 years, in search of his father at the bottom of Missouri, inWinter’s Bone, of Debra Granik.

Since then, the actress taste very course alternates with intelligence-house film and blockbuster as X-Men. The beginning. The announced success of Hunger Games will he change her life? “I don’t think… In fact, I am in denial! I’m an actress, it is my job first and foremost. Manage fame, is a whole other story…” She just turnThe Silver Linings Playbook David O. Russell, alongside Robert De Niro. And it has not finished to amaze us!

