Jennifer Lawrence : This huge saga, of which she was recalée in his youth

Katniss Everdeen ignite the screens. This Monday, may 6, C8 broadcasts the first part of the saga “Hunger Games”. Released in 2012, this film showcases the nation of Panem, divided into twelve districts, all distinct by their wealth and social status. At the end of a revolution of the thirteenth and last district – decimated since… Or almost – the government had introduced an annual tournament, but especially deadly for its participants. Competition televised and dubbed the “The Hunger Games”. In this game of survival of death, two young participants from each district are chosen. A single must survive to win.

Inspired in the trilogy of science-fiction writer Suzanne Collins, the film sets the scene of Jennifer Lawrence in the role of Katniss Everdeen – a role that it had obtained in the face of Emma Roberts, Chloë Grace Moretz or Abigail Breslin, a young girl from the twelfth district, which has become the emblem of a revolution in spite of it…

Jennifer Lawrence is passed just near Forks

But before you slip into the skin of “The girl on fire”, the actor had tried his luck for another saga. Determined to pursue his dreams of acting, she had dropped his studies to devote himself fully to his future career. After a few roles in “Monk” or “Medium”, Jennifer Lawrence had passed the casting of… “Twilight”. In 2007, a year before the release of the first installment of the fantasy saga (which has also had a smash hit with teenagers, ed), Jennifer Lawrence wished to unhinge the role of Isabella “Bella” Swan. Role finally got Kristen Stewart. Recalée, Jennifer Lawrence had not given up and had finally found happiness in “Winter’s Bone” by Debra Granik. Feature film which allowed him to be nominated for the Oscar for Best actress in 2011. Since, we do this more. Following the box of “Hunger Games”, Jennifer Lawrence has done its usual path in the world of the seventh art, especially in the films “X-Men” among many other hits.

By Laura C-M