Jennifer Lawrence : Those actresses who could have been him poking her role in Hunger Games

On Monday 20 may 2019, C8 broadcasts the first part of the saga to success “Hunger Games” as early as 21h. Released in 2012 in cinemas, the film showed the talents of a young actress unknown to the general public : Jennifer Lawrence. At only 22 years old at the time, she has achieved international recognition by playing the lead role of Katniss Everdeen. With 694 million dollars in revenues worldwide, “Hunger Games” becomes the movie with a main role for women to make the most revenue, making the actress the heroine of action film the most profitable of all time. A true success story that would have possibly never happen. In fact, before being selected, Jennifer Lawrence was in competition with over 50 other actresses.

Jennifer Lawrence chosen as one of fifty actresses

The Wall Street Journal reported at the time that the producers and directors in the feature film looking for female caucasian, between the ages of 15 and 20 years, “underfed but strong” and “naturally beautiful under an appearance of a tomboy” to interpret Katniss. Among young women, who have tried their luck, one finds well-known names such as that of Chloë Grace Moretz, seen in “Kick Ass”. Has only 14 years old, the pretty blonde was determined to get this role as she stated at the time : “I am ready to die to play Katniss. It is so cool.” Emma Roberts was also one of the favorites prior to departing from the project. “It was just one of those things that ultimately do not occur”, she had responded to MTV. Actresses Kaya Scodelario (Skins), Shailene Woodly (Divergent), Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), Alyson Stoner (Sexy Dance), Elizabeth Olsen (Avengers), Abigail Breslin (Little Miss Sunshine) or even Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) were also in the running to bring the film to the screen.

By E V