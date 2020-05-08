Jennifer Lawrence will be the heroine of “Mob Girl,” according to Teresa Carpenter

Jennifer Lawrence will soon be able to traits, Arlyne Brickman, the wife of a mafioso to become an informant for the police of New York in the 70s, in the film Mob Girl. Inspired by real events, the film will be an adaptation of the document Mob Girl : A Woman’s Life in the Underworld journalist and author Teresa Carpenter.
The title Mob Girl : A Woman’s Life in the Underworld Teresa Carpenter was published in 1992 by Simon & Schuster. The journalist has received the Pulitzer Prize in the Article category of background, in 1981, for his paper Death of a Playmate appeared in the newspaper the Village Voice. There she reveals a story of the death of actress-model Dorothy Stratten.
After you have received the Oscar of the best actress 2013 for the movie Happiness Therapy, Jennifer Lawrence will play Arlyne Birckman. It will be also the producer of the film alongside Justine Polsky, for their production company Excellent Cadaver.
The film will be directed by the Italian director Paolo Sorrentino (Silvio and the other, The New Pope), which won the Oscar for best foreign film in 2014 La grande bellezza. Side scenario, it is Angelina Burnett (The Americans, Halt and Catch Fire) who will adapt the script.
Brad Weston said : “See this story from a female point of view is an approach that is new and exciting in the idea of telling a story of mafia classic. We couldn’t imagine a team more perfect, with Jennifer in an exceptional role, and Paolo at the bar, to bring the strength and perspective of life unique to Arlyne to the screen. “
Here is the summary of the book :
Girl gangster on the Lower East Side of New York, attracted by the glitz, glamour and a certain style of life, Arlyne Birckman has relations with the mafia for whom she makes small services. But after years of living in the criminal milieu, the young woman sees her life tipping over when she becomes an informant for the police and a key witness in the case of the government against the family of Colombo, a criminal organization founded by Joe Profaci.