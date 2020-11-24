Jennifer Lopez accused of copying Beyonce’s performance

J-Lo’s performance at Sunday’s AMAs has been compared to Beyonce’s at the 2014 Grammys.

Jennifer Lopez’s performance at the American Music Awards on Sunday night has been compared to Beyonce’s at the 2014 Grammy Awards.

Maluma joined the 51-year-old singer to perform Pa Ti y Lonely from the soundtrack of her upcoming film Marry Me. And while many fans took to social media to praise Jennifer for her incredible performance, others were quick to point out the similarities between her performance and Beyonce’s performance of Drunk in Love six years ago.

“Does anyone realize that J.Lo is copying Beyoncé from her performance at the AMAs,” wrote one person, while another added, “JLO really stole the entire Beyoncé performance Drunk in Love? He copied everything, even the outfit. “

In addition to sporting her wet hair in a bob style, Jennifer donned a black outfit that was similar to the one Beyonce wore to her Grammy performance. Both stars also began their performances sitting on a chair, with black, blue, and red lighting on stage.

However, others were quick to jump to Jennifer’s defense, writing: “You’re kidding, right? If you think for 1 second that this is the Beyonce concept, you are pop culture illiterate. It is a tribute to Chicago’s Cell Block Tango (the film/play, NOT the city). It predates JLo and Beyonce’s careers. #ResearchTHENpost “.