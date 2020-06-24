Jennifer Lopez adopts a dog during the running of the bulls : a Labradoodle !

The containment is not easy to live, not even for the stars. Jennifer Lopez and her children, however, what to forget a little bit this situation continues with the arrival of a dog in the family.

Because of the pandemic Covid-19the containment still is in more than one country. The stars are not the exception, in the image of Jennifer Lopez and to your family. Promised in marriage to the baseball star Alex Rodriguezthe american actress and singer of 50 years, has had to postpone his marriage because of the health crisis.

The partner of the patient, therefore, in their sumptuous home, with the children of the natives of the Bronx had with her ex-husband Marc Anthony : the twins Max and Emme, born in 2008.

It is in this context that Jennifer Lopez has adopted a dog and offered it to his son and to his daughter, as reported by Purepeople. The puppy in question is an adorable Labradoodleor cross Labrador-Retriever / Poodle. She was introduced to many of his fans on Instagram through a video where we see the young canine in the arms of Max, which is located in los angeles to familiarize yourself with your new friend.

The child of 12 years, the rolls on the grass and play with the doggy while he licks your face, wagging his tail. You can also see his sister Emme sitting on the floor, in the discovery of a very enthusiastic four-legged.

J. LO commented on the video asking his subscribers to help him choose a name for the animal, the 2 proposals are Yankee and Tyson.