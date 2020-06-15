Jennifer Lopez adopts a dog… Nicki Minaj is (almost) naked in their clip with 6ix9ine…

The singer and actress Jennifer Lopez — PictureLux / Starface



June 12, 2020

Jennifer Lopez adopts a dog

Jennifer Lopez can not, certainly not to marry on the scheduled date, but she found solace in the arms of a dog ! The singer has announced on Instagram have adopted a beautiful golden doodle, who has no name yet.

“How do we call it ? Tyson or Yankee ? All will soon be revealed “, has teasé the star on Instagram, in the caption of a video of the adorable puppy playing with his son Max.

In the comments, the fans are equally divided between Tyson and Yankee. Bets are open !

John Boyega reveals a beautiful message to your mother

John Boyega can be a great actor and hero of the last trilogy Star Warsit is, however, a son, away from his mother by the epidemic of sars coronavirus. In fact, the mother of the performer of Finn is stuck abroad and cannot return for the moment because of the restrictions imposed on travellers in the context of the crisis.

“I send love to my mom, because she is stuck abroad due to the travel restrictions, and their children are missing “, was published by John Boyega.

May the force be with her !

Nicki Minaj strips in your video clip with 6ix9nine

Nicki Minaj nude for the clip Trollzhis duet with

6ix9ine to raise funds for The Project of Lease contract, which aims to help the civil-rights protesters stopped paying his legal expenses.

A portion of the proceeds of #Trollz including merchandising, it goes directly to The Project contract, Inc. The fund provides free rental assistance to low-income people who cannot afford to pay lease. #BlackLivesMatter #TrollzVIDEO tmrw @ midnight 🦄🌈 https://t.co/bZEurWg6Jx pic.twitter.com/G0t0crYh8E — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) June 10, 2020

“This fund offers assistance to people with low income who can’t afford their bail. #BlackLivesMatter “, published by Nicki Minaj on the ad.

A clip hot (see here) to support a good cause, which is the return of the sun in the dark, now!!!