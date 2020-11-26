JENNIFER LOPEZ ALL NAKED ON INSTAGRAM – AND IT’S AMAZING HOW CRAZY SHE IS

Jennifer Lopez got naked on Instagram and, whoa, we’re totally hooked!

The superstar shared a hot tesar to preview her new single “In The Morning”. In the video, J.Lo poses completely naked in a series of photographs taken by famous fashion photographer Mert Alas. Flaunting nothing but her skin, the 51-year-old (and not feeling them) is amazing how crazy she is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Jennifer simply captioned the teaser with a series of hashtags including #InTheMorning, #MorningFace, #TurkeyEgg, and #NewMusic 📸, while also tagging photographer @mertalas.

When we have finished our investigation of what exactly J.Lo means with the elusive hashtag #TurkeyEgg, aka “Turkey Egg”, rest assured that we will update you with dedicated news.

It also ode to the beauty look all in shades of nude and those wet hair that makes the shot even more sensual.

The pop star has been sporting seriously sexy fashion choices recently. Just last Sunday, she took the stage at the American Music Awards 2020 for a very HOT performance of her two collaborations with Maluma, “Pa Ti” and “Lonely”. For the performance, Lopez appeared in nothing more than a black veil bodysuit.

But there have been plenty of people on the net who claim that JLo was a little too inspired by Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s iconic performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.