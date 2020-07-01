Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are reminiscent of the promotion of 2020 to have a “higher calling”

The singer has been pointed out that the promotion of this year has a “higher calling” in the wake of the Black movement of the Life of the Subject. She encourages students not to be afraid to seek a change.

“As a mother, I know that true change begins at the kitchen table,” he said. “The only answer to the systemic racism, inequality and hatred, love and acceptance, and the systemic. We have to speak up and say that the love each time that we have. “

She continued: “We have to get involved. Walking in the streets, sign petitions, call, volunteer, [at] charities, support to companies owned by minorities. You can’t help your community unless you really lives with your community. ”

Jennifer has encouraged the promotion of 2020 to continue to learn and grow. “You may be graduating today, but you never stop being a student. Make an effort to learn more and more every day,” he said. “The change will not come unless we work for it, they insist. “