Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez cancel their engagement

After several speculations, the celebrities have finally confirmed their love breakup and the end of their engagement.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez canceled their engagement because “we’re better as friends,” announcing the breakup Thursday a few months after denying that their four-year relationship was in difficulty.

“We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects,” Lopez and Rodriguez said in a statement, according to Reuters.

“We wish each other all the best, for others and for the children of others. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support,” Lopez and Rodriguez said.

In March, they denied reports that they had separated, saying they were “working on some things.”

At the time, celebrity website TMZ, Page Six, and several entertainment sites cited unidentified sources close to the couple saying the couple had canceled their engagement.

Rodriguez and Lopez began dating in early 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019.

Late last year, Jennifer said the couple had postponed their wedding twice due to the pandemic.

 

