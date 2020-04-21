Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have prepared the ground to buy New York Mets

A New York Yankee and a girl born in the Bronx, could they become the new owners of the Mets? This would certainly add some interesting twists to the interligue rivalement between the teams. Fans of the Mets would they be that A. Rod is the owner of their team?

We bet that if he could bring home a championship for them as he did with the Yankees, they would be fine with that.

This could also happen, Alex Rodriguez and bride Jennifer Lopez would have laid the groundwork for such a purchase. The Mets were in negotiations to be sold as recently as last December, but the agreement ultimately failed and the majority owner today, Fred Wilpon, is still interested in selling.

According to a source Varietythe couple of superstars has retained JPMorgan Chase to help raise funds to make an offer to take over the MLB.

the New York Post was the first to report that the couple was interested in adding the team to its portfolio in February, with its own source confirming the latest maneuvers, saying: “It is real”.

In march, Rodriguez said on “The Tonight Show” to buy the Mets, “If the opportunity presented itself, I’d look at certainly.” Rodriguez even joked that he would like to see Fallon participates in the agreement. Who knows, it may be that this conversation has place for good now.

The net value of the combination of Rodriguez and Lopez is about 700 million dollars, but we can assume that they will not seek to invest almost as much in this business. With the agreement in its infancy, it is impossible to say what kind of interest Rodriguez is seeking to have.

As pointed out Variety, his teammate Derek Jeter has also invested in the Marlins of Miami, but only with a financial interest of 4%. It has invested $ 25 million towards the purchase price of $ 1.2 billion, with the help of the venture capitalist Bruce Sherman. When the agreement with the Mets, has failed, the offer for the team was $ 2.6 billion.

This agreement collapsed because the Wilpons wanted to keep control of the team during the next five years, even after the sale, but no provision of control of this type would not be related to this latest agreement.

In fact, the bidder who gave up the agreement of the speaker of 8%, Steve Cohen – could yet emerge as a potential buyer in these terms and conditions more user-friendly.

Anyway, there should be a partnership important enough for Rodriguez and Lopez to provide the Food, this is where JPMorgan Chase is in the game.

With the pedigree of baseball, A. Rod and the fact that this team is also based in New York, the fans will be very attentive to the manner in which this will take place to see if he will win the control of the team or will be simply a financial interest. in them.

