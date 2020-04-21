Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez want to acquire the New York Mets

Alex Rodriguez will not give up baseball anytime soon. Even if his career as a player is gone, he is planning to acquire a famous franchise with his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are planning to acquire the famous New York Mets. In march, the athlete of 44-year-old had already mentioned the idea of buying the franchise of baseball on the plateau du talk show de Jimmy Fallon. “If the opportunity presents itself, I’ll reflect definitely on it and you could even buy it with me!” he joked in addressing the presenter.

This time, the project came to fruition. According to the magazine “Variety“the couple has appealed to the financial holding company JP Morgan Chase to raise funds in order to acquire the Food. The coming weeks should help them identify if their dream is truly accessible, because it obviously has a cost, and not least : hundreds of millions of dollars, or even several billion.

In December 2019, the family Wilpon, who currently owns the Mets, was declared to be in full discussion to sell up to 80% of the team to Steve Cohen, one of the biggest billionaires in the us. At the time of this agreement, there was an offer at $ 2.6 billion. The negotiations finally fell in the water because of a lack of transparency on the part of Steve Cohen.

A combined wealth estimated at $ 700 million

It is almost a tradition among the athletes to do business with a franchise at the end of his career. The famous player Derek Jeter, the great opponent of Alex Rodriguez, is proof of that. In 2017, he became chief executive officer of the Marlins of Miami.

Currently, the combined wealth of the parents of Natasha (age 15), Ella (12 years old) and twins Emme and Max (12 years old) is estimated at $ 700 million. The bride and groom will therefore need partners. The nicknamed A-Rod was first developed in the team of the Seattle Mariners from 1994 to 2000. He had then failed to sign to play alongside the Dish but eventually opted for a contract for 252 million with the Texas Rangers (2001-2003, and then he ended his career with the New York Yankees from 2004 to 2016.

