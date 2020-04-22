Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez want to buy the Mets !

Passionate about baseball ever since Jennifer Lopez and her husband Alex Rodriguez planning to buy the team, the Mets of New York.

When Alex Rodriguez played for the baseball team New York Yankees, he plans to to redeem his rival team, the Mets, with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. MCE tells you more !

In this period of confinement, now is the time for reflection ! While they have the time, many stars consider for new projects.

And this is the case of Jennifer Lopez and her husband Alex Rodriguez ! In fact, the couple, who is passionate about the business, would like to invest in the sport.

But not just any ! While Alex Rodriguez is a former player of baseball team New York Yankees, the sports 44-year-old has a crazy idea.

In effect, the husband of Jennifer Lopez would like to buy the New York Mets ! The latter would discuss with the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase, Eric Menell.

According to the information of” Variety“, the fortune of the Mets would amount to $ 700 million. Even if the offer is not yet official, the couple does not stop talking about it !

Jennifer Lopez takes New York

In any case, Jennifer Lopez and her husband seem determined ! Yet their fans don’t understand all their motivation !

In effect, JLO is from the Bronx. Thus, the latter supports the former team of her husband, the New York Yankees.

And it is especially surprising that Alex Rodriguez wants to buy its former rival team. However, the husband of the singer is formal. He wants it !

On the set of ” Tonight Show “, presented by Jimmy Fallon, the latter provides explanations to the viewers.

“Hey, I love New York it is everything. A lot of people don’t know itbut growing up, I was a big fan of Food “says the husband of Jennifer Lopez.

But that’s not all ! “And with the exception of the birth of my daughter, the best years of my life were 1986 and 2009, when you win. “Story to follow…

Tags : Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez – Jennifer Lopez – Jennifer Lopez news – Jennifer Lopez news – Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez – Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez buy – Jennifer Lopez Mets New York – Jennifer Lopez project – jlo