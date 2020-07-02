Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez welcomed the new graduates into the video

Testimony of their experiences, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have given their best advice to young graduates.

“Dear promotion 2020, we are very pleased and honored to celebrate this beautiful moment with you”, what are these words that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez brought their speeches of congratulation and encouragement aimed at new graduates. On Tuesday 30 June, the couple has shared a video of a couple of minutes to reveal his route, and directed their admiration to the students. “We know that you have worked very hard to get here and to their families, friends, and teachers should be very proud of these young men did,” said the singer of 50 years.

The job before all

The children of immigrants who have worked hard to offer them the opportunity to live the american dream, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been chained small jobs to earn a bit of money. “You know, we have had our ups and downs, but we kept fighting,” admitted the singer of “On the floor”. Grew up in New York. Worked in salons as a cleaning woman, he devoted himself to his passion for the sport that has been practiced for 25 years. Alex Rodriguez has learned the importance of working as a team around a common goal. “When we work together we can achieve incredible things,” he said. “You will not be judged by the number of times you have failed, but in the number of times you are relieved”.

“So we all remember the two have been in your position with an uncertain future ahead of us. But what we do know now is that we were not really in place. We didn’t have to celebrate our diploma at home, or to see our teachers through a screen. We did not have to learn from our loved ones fell ill, and not protest for racial equality on our streets every day”, explained the dancer.

“We need to involve ourselves”

Then he said about the current mass demonstrations and calls for love and acceptance in response to racism and inequality. “We have to get involved. Walking in the streets, sign petitions, do volunteer work in charity organizations, help the firms belonging to minorities”, has she firmly in place. “You may be graduating today, but it’s not going to ever stop being students.”

Sports, the 44-year-old is also wanted to reassure on Instagram. “I understand your frustration, but it will make you stronger. This is just the beginning of an incredible life journey for you. Jen and I are very proud of you and we wanted to congratulate you on your tremendous achievement”, launched.

One voice, have one last time, sent his congratulations. “We look forward to seeing what the future will bring”.

