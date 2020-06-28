Jennifer Lopez and her son Max have need of your help

On Thursday, Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez have been surprised by the son of the singer, Max, offering him a puppy. A golden doodle, a cross between a golden and a poodle.

Jennifer Lopez has shared a video of his son playing with the puppy. Her boyfriend, Alex, has shared a family photo on Instagram on Friday, informing him that the family had a difficult time choosing a name for the newcomer. Therefore, we sought the opinions of other internet users. Jennifer Lopez has done the same thing.

Of the many discussions that the family are not able to succeed. But two names have been selected: Tyson or Yankee doodle? The subscribers of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez can come to a decision. You are informed of the final choice.