Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna share a taste for fashion

The two divas have been seen wearing the same luxurious socks with Swarovski crystals.

On more than one occasion Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna have been seen wearing looks from the same fashion houses. They were even caught wearing the same pairs of socks on one occasion.

In 2018 JLo made a publication where she wore a white look that consisted of a teddy sweater and a long white tulle skirt. On her feet she wore open shoes with Gucci brand socks, which have a value of US $ 1,340.

Their cost is due to the fact that they are inlaid with Swarovski crystals.

Despite the fact that A-Rod’s fiancee created an outfit worthy of a princess, Rihanna had already used these socks but unlike JLo, she preferred to accompany them with closed shoes.