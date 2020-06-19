Jennifer Lopez, back in the studio – Actu Jennifer Lopez

James Reno
Jennifer Lopez, the real star of TikTok

In parallel to her back in the studio, Jennifer Lopez, discover other talents. In recent months, the international star has signed TikTok. On the platform, she and her entire family, have fun and spend a great time together. In a couple of weeks ago, JLo has been followed by more than 10.4 million people.

In the social network, the artist has launched a challenge, the “WorldOfDance”. The principle is simple, it is sufficient to carry out to perfection the same choreography that she. Many american celebrities have accepted the challenge.

