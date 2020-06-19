Jennifer Lopez bet for a leather shorts and became a sensation !

The international singer Jennifer Lopez has revealed in his account of Instagram a new aspect that has been a real success ! Zoom.

If you’re a fan of Jennifer Lopez you need to know that the interpreter of Jenny From The Block it is always in the forefront of fashion. The singer combines to the perfection of the casual wear and ultra glamorous.

A total look camel

Thursday 18 June 2020, Jennifer Lopez has posted on his account of Instagram a series of photos. In the first photo posted is not of 13 hours, we see the star wearing a leather shorts camel that is associated with a leather jacket of the same color. She also wears a pair of thigh high boots of brown leather.

Side accessories, has been dropped a couple of sun glasses for the orange hue and a white bag. A total look signed The coach whose star is muse.

A shot that has caused the sensation

A photo that has been loved by more than 770 000 people. She also released a second image in which you can see with the same look and a white t-shirt with the neckline. In this photo, the singer is in a recording studio. The publication has won more than 1 million “likes”.

In recent months, J-Lo has released very few images of their appearance due to the containment. It was, however, hardcover on the web when you publish in your account of Instagram a photo of herself au natural. In this photo, we have discovered, the curly hair, without a hint of makeup. And it must be confessed that it is absolutely sublime ! Result : more than 3 million “likes.”

We will let you discover in the video of this famous aspect that has caused a sensation on the web. Then it logs ?