Jennifer Lopez brightens up a concert in the world with people

Jennifer Lopez is ready to take an icon.

During the concert One World: Together at Home on Saturday evening, the music superstar and the actress headed to the outside to perform a special interpretation of “People” by Barbra Streisand.

“Thank you Global Citizen for having me share such a beautiful thing,” explained Jennifer wearing what appears to be a sweatshirt a Coach with the face of Barbra. “You know that there is one thing that I realize more than anything during all this time, and that is how much we all need each other. ”

As to who had a front row seat for the performance? Look no further than Alex Rodriguez.

“We are beyond the honour of converting our backyard into a scene of wealth so that we can be part of the show One World: Together at Home this evening,” shared Alex on Instagram. “Connect now and check out all the incredible performance of these amazing artists … and most of all, stay safe everyone. ”

The performance tonight should arise after Jennifer and A-Rod have pleaded with their fans and followers to follow the directives of health officials and stay at home.

“The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay at home “, she had previously shared on Instagram. “@Arod and #IStayHomePour those who are in the front line – doctors, nurses, and technicians who work so hard to ensure the safety of all. Thank you @NYGovCuomo for we have tagged. We refer to @jimmyfallon to go then and tell us who you are stay at home for. #NewYorkTough #StopTheSpread. ”

Alex added: “Are you so restless at home that you feel like banging head against a wall? I feel you. We all want to get out and get back to being ourselves. But for the moment, the most important is that we stay home and stay safe. ”

According to Instagram, the hollywood couple spent time with his crew enjoying the volleyball, an Easter egg hunt and family time quality.

“I miss me dress! “Alex recently shared on Instagram. These photos were taken the last time that I was not wearing my sweaters … and in fact, I made myself a hair cut. #ThoseWereTheDays. “Even A-Rod, even!

Don’t miss the special One World: Together at Home with Lady Gaga to celebrate the health workers on Saturday, April 18 to 20 h. AND / 17 h PT on NBC followed by a booster at 23 h a!. For the latest updates on the pandemic of sars coronavirus and advice on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to https://www.cdc.gov.