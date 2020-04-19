Jennifer Lopez brightens up a concert in the world with people

Jennifer Lopez is ready to take an icon.

The Saturday evening A world: at home together the concert, the music superstar and the actress headed to the outside to perform a special interpretation of Barbra Streisand“People”.

“Thank you Global Citizen for making me be part of such a beautiful thing,” shared Jennifer wearing what appears to be a Coach sweat with the face of Barbra. “You know that there is one thing that I realize more than anything during all this time, and that is how much we all need each other.”

As to who had a front row seat for the performance? Look no further than Alex Rodriguez.

“We are beyond the honour of converting our backyard into a scene of wealth so that we can be a part of this evening A world: at home together show, ” shared Alex Instagram. “Connect now and check out all the incredible performance of these amazing artists … and most of all, stay safe everyone.”

The performance tonight should arise after Jennifer and A-Rod have pleaded with their fans and followers to follow the directives of health officials and stay at home.