Jennifer Lopez buys new house for $ 1.4 million

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have become the owners of a new house, much more modest in their tastes as usual.

A new love nest of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The singer and her boyfriend have bought a new house in the district of Encino in Los Angeles for $ 1.4 million. According to the magazine “Variety”fans of both have fallen in love with this house more than 2,000 square feet — and this, despite their different tastes in terms of decoration of its interior, which mixes artfully contemporary objects and retro.

The house, built in 1948, consists of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, a newly equipped kitchen open to a dining area and a living room with a ceiling of black wood. A small living room summer shade to enjoy the beautiful days is also installed, as a stand-alone building that can be used as an office or a study. The u.s. the magazine highlights the modesty of the property in relation to many other residences of the couple, concluding that the house is designed to accommodate your family or friends, or to serve as an investment.

The interpreter of “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” and the baseball player have many assets, including a luxury property in los Angeles, for The value of $ 28 million, a property in the Hamptons or a penthouse for $ 20 million to Manhattan.