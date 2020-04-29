Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger : the most beautiful dresses of the Critics ‘ Choice Awards 2020

A week after the kick-off of season ceremonies with the Golden Globes last night, the Hollywood stars had gathered for the ceremony of the Critics ‘ Choice Awards, in Santa Monica, California. In the program, the films that have marked the year, with a selection already seen the Golden Globes, as on the red carpet, we spotted Jennifer Lopez, Renee Zellweger, Charlize Theron, Greta Gerwig, Joaquin Phoenix, or Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood “, by Quentin Tarantino with Brad Pitt, and Leonardo DiCaprio won the award for best film, while Joaquin Phoenix walked away with the best actor award for his masterful interpretation of the ” Joker “. It is Renée Zellweger who won the Critics ‘Choice Award for best actress for” Judy “, while all of the actors in ” The Irishman “, production Netflix signed Martin Scorsese walked away with the award for best casting. To give a taste of the highly anticipated academy awards ceremony which will take place in a month.