Jennifer Lopez, Chris Pratt, Justin Bieber… These stars who have experienced poverty before the fame

We’re not going to lie, some celebrities are born with a silver spoon in the mouth. Like Kylie Jenner or even Paris Hilton. From wealthy families, the latter were then able to enjoy their life without any money worries. A real advantage that other stars have not experienced. In fact, you do not know, perhaps, but a good number of people have experienced poverty, far away from the rhinestones and sequins. And yet, despite these difficult trials, they have never let go of their goals. Working hard to build their successful careers, they are today a million dollars. Back on those personalities who were cut before the glory.

Justin Bieber

We all know, the career of Justin Bieber has started thanks to the videos he was posting on Youtube. What we know is that the singer lived in squalor with only his mother, in a small town in Ontario, Canada. Her house was infested with rats, he slept on a sofa bed because he had not had his own room and sometimes lacked food. Thanks to a stroke of fate, and Usher, who discovered it, the artist has become the idol of a whole generation which is way out in the top of the charts.

Jennifer Lopez

During his teenage years in a poor neighborhood in Bronx, Jennifer Lopez did not get along with her mother. The reason for this ? She had chosen to leave the family home for dancing rather than study. It is as well that the singer has found herself HOMELESS at the age of 18 years. At this time, she spent her nights on the couch in the studio where she was rehearsing. But his luck did eventually turn, and the interpreter of “Jenny from the Block” has a hole in it. She became a professional dancer in the show In Living Color prior to that Janet Jackson does the hiring on his tours. Subsequently, it was put to music and is today a real success.

Chris Pratt

Before making a sensation in the universe MarvelChris Pratt who is very close to Chris Hemsworth, has undergone a complicated period. The actor was homeless and lived in his van on the island of Maui, Hawaii. It was not until the year 2000 that his life changed when he landed a role in the film Cursed: Part III. The pretty rest of his career, you know.

Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz has not had an easy childhood. The actress has evolved between poverty and violence, physical and mental, of his father-in-Trigger. In his memoir This is Methe actress was delivered : “My body seemed to offend the Trigger, he could not help me stare, especially when I ate. He told jokingly that he was going to put a padlock on the fridge. There had been a lack of food for so long that, when it had, I feel like I need to eat before it disappears. (…) Trigger, I was never hit in the face, only the body, because this is what offended the most.” A moving tribute. The years passed and the young woman has tried her luck in Hollywood. Before passing her audition for the series This is Usit had only 81 cents on his bank account. Fortunately, she won the role of Kate Pearson and connects since successes.

Ed Sheeran

To be very honest, Ed Sheeran spoke about his sad past in his book A Visual Journey published in October 2014. In the book, the british artist revealed that he had been homeless and without money for several months before they know the celebrity. At this time, the singer was very miserable and drowning his sorrows in alcohol. “I was drinking heavily, I was not an alcoholic, but I was often drunk on stage. (…) One day, someone came up to me and said ‘It was rubbish, I’m disappointed.’ (…) As I wanted to succeed and that my attitude was not good impression, I decided to stop drinking before my concerts. For always” he thus wrote.

Halle Berry

Motivated, Halle Berry has left everything to break through to New York. Unfortunately for her, nothing happened as planned and she soon found herself without money. And for good reason, her mother had cut off the food. Therefore, the young woman slept in shelters for the homeless, for a time, before you bounce. Now, it is undoubtedly a essential personality on the big screen. In 2002, she became the first african-american artist to receive the Oscar for best actress for her film In the shadow of hatred.

Leonardo DiCaprio

If the fortune of Leonardo DiCaprio is currently estimated at 260 million dollars, his life has not always been easy. The actor has lived in a neighborhood that is extremely poor and malfamé. A difficult childhood for the actor. “When I was 3 or 4 years, I have seen drugs all day. There was a prostitution network in my street, crime, and violence were everywhere. I grew up in great poverty, and I had really wanted to see what was happening on the other side of the spectrum,” he had thus entrusted to the THE Times. Today, the star of Titanic is at the top of his career and can boast of having toured with the biggest names of the cinema : Robert de Niro to Johnny Depp passing by Brad Pitt.

Scarlett Johansson

When she was a child, Scarlett Johansson was not always eaten his fill. Interviewed by the magazine Peoplethe young woman was back on her past : “My family grew thanks to the support of the public assistance to have meals. In the United States, hunger among children is a real problem that is often overlooked. But we can put that together, it is the hope that I have in committing myself to this NGO.” In fact, the star of the saga Avengers fight now alongside Feeding Americaan association that provides assistance to poor families, and who fights against the waste of food.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is part of stars to follow absolutely on Tik Tok, was born in a small village within a family of austrian poor. The actor lived in very precarious conditions : he had no access to hot water and electricity and did not own a television, toilet and fridge. During his teenage years, the actor was often beaten by his father. A painful episode of his life. But the actor has denied the inevitable, and already saw himself become someone important. Of the objectives that he has come to realize. The unforgettable Terminator has marked the spirits thanks to her films and it even became the governor of California.

Oprah Winfrey

Raised by a teenage mother and single, Oprah Winfrey grew up in the farm of his grand mother, located in the Mississippi. The environment is very poor. At the age of 9 years, the facilitator was sexually abused by a family member. But star tv has proved to be more strong as a result of this tragic event. Ambitious, she has managed to switch his life. In effect, the business woman has launched her own talk show, mounted his box of production, it has tried brilliantly to the cinema and became the first black woman billionaire. Respect.