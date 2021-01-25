Jennifer Lopez confesses that she did not love herself at 30 and a few years

The singer reveals that she underwent therapies, but only now understands what self-love is for her …

Jennifer Lopez claimed on the ‘#CoachConversations’ podcast by Jay Shetty, a famous British author, ex-monk, and purpose coach, that she didn’t ‘love herself’ when she was 30 years old.

The 51-year-old singer and actress have revealed that she attended therapy when she was 30, and while she believed at the time she had a lot of self-respect, she now understands that her ‘personal relationships’ weren’t ideal.

Speaking to Shetty she said, “I remember when I was doing therapy, in the beginning, you know, a little in my 30s and there was a lot of talk about loving each other and I was like, ‘I love myself,’ but obviously I was doing all these things In my personal relationships I didn’t seem to love myself… I didn’t even understand the concept of that. It took me time and it is still a journey for me ”, she pointed out.

While J-Lo did not reveal the relationship she was referring to, it was thought that she could have referenced her marriage to Marc Anthony, with whom she has 12-year-old twins Emme and Max.

Jennifer, who is now engaged to Alex Rodriguez, has previously spoken about her struggle to “find forgiveness” after the end of her marriage but insisted that she still loves Marc because she is the father of her children.