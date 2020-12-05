CELEBRITIES

JENNIFER LOPEZ DECLARES THAT SHE HAS NEVER DONE BOTOX: “NO, THANKS”

Posted on

Everyone has had a “what’s on my mind” boyfriend, even Jennifer Lopez.

In a new interview with  ELLE US, J.Lo recalled when her ex-boyfriend encouraged her to have botox injections, at the time she was only 23.

The 51-year-old superstar revealed to the magazine that she has never had botox injections – a cosmetic injection containing the botulinum toxin that relaxes facial muscles to smooth wrinkles and lines – and wonders what her face would look like now if she listened to it. man, she was dating at the time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

” I was 20 and I was dating this guy, ” said Jennifer. ” He went to one dermatologist and I went to another. My dermatologist gave me a great cleanser and some sunscreen lotion and said: use these from now on, your skin is healthy. , you are young right now, it will be great … sunscreen is the key point. ”

” And then I went to this other doctor with her boyfriend, and I’ll say it one more time, I was 20 and never had Botox. And she said: Do you know you have a little line right here? Botox. I mean, I was 23, right? And I thought: I’m passing. Anyway, I never liked needles, but my boyfriend said: yeah, you should start, I do. ”

J.Lo’s answer? Clear and strong:

” I replied: no, thanks. I just wonder what would have happened to me if I had started Botox at 23, as I would be now. My face would be a completely different face today .”

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.7K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.3K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.3K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.6K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.0K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.9K
CELEBRITIES

KRISTEN STEWART: GIRLFRIEND DYLAN MEYER SHARED A ROMANTIC COUPLE PHOTO

2.4K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version

2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

To Top