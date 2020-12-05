JENNIFER LOPEZ DECLARES THAT SHE HAS NEVER DONE BOTOX: “NO, THANKS”

Everyone has had a “what’s on my mind” boyfriend, even Jennifer Lopez.

In a new interview with ELLE US, J.Lo recalled when her ex-boyfriend encouraged her to have botox injections, at the time she was only 23.

The 51-year-old superstar revealed to the magazine that she has never had botox injections – a cosmetic injection containing the botulinum toxin that relaxes facial muscles to smooth wrinkles and lines – and wonders what her face would look like now if she listened to it. man, she was dating at the time.

” I was 20 and I was dating this guy, ” said Jennifer. ” He went to one dermatologist and I went to another. My dermatologist gave me a great cleanser and some sunscreen lotion and said: use these from now on, your skin is healthy. , you are young right now, it will be great … sunscreen is the key point. ”

” And then I went to this other doctor with her boyfriend, and I’ll say it one more time, I was 20 and never had Botox. And she said: Do you know you have a little line right here? Botox. I mean, I was 23, right? And I thought: I’m passing. Anyway, I never liked needles, but my boyfriend said: yeah, you should start, I do. ”

J.Lo’s answer? Clear and strong:

” I replied: no, thanks. I just wonder what would have happened to me if I had started Botox at 23, as I would be now. My face would be a completely different face today .”