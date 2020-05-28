Jennifer Lopez “devastated” after the cancellation of his wedding

Health crisis obliges, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have had to postpone their wedding, originally planned for this summer in the United States. A wise decision given the situation across the Atlantic, but that has greatly affected the singer.

“There is more organization for the moment. You just have to wait and see how it goes, explained Jennifer Lopez in the tv show morning american The Today Show.

“I’m a little devastated because we had super projects.”, continued the superstar, interviewed in duplex from his home in Miami.

Despite this sad decision, J. Lo tries to stay positive : “But I say to myself, you know what, God has a greater plan, so we just have to wait and see. Maybe this will be better ? I have to believe that it will be”. For the time being, no new date has been set.

The actress, dancer and producer of 50 years had already discussed a potential deferral in April with the presenter Ellen DeGeneres. “Honestly, I really don’t know what it’s going to happen now, for dates and other things like that. We are just waiting, like the rest of the world”, she entrusted.

engaged in march 2019

As a reminder, Jennifer Lopez was engaged with Alex Rodriguez in march 2019, after two years of relationship. The ex-baseball player in 44 years he has made his request on a beach in the Bahamas, offering him an engagement ring set with a diamond, estimated at over a million dollars.

Original dominican, Alex Rodriguez has been a first marriage with Cynthia Scurtis (2002 to 2008), with whom he had two daughters, Nastasha, and Ella, aged 15 and 11 years old.

For its part, Jennifer Lopez has been married three times. She was previously married to model Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd, and singer Marc Anthony, with whom she had her twins Max and Emme, born in 2008. She also had a relationship highly-publicized with the american actor Ben Affleck.