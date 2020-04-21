Jennifer Lopez, Estelle Lefébure, Paris Hilton… Why do women love jeans Guess

For more than three decades, Guess celebrates the charm and natural elegance of women with pants that are cut to enhance their voluptuous curves.

Naomi Campbell, Adriana Lima, Laetitia Casta, Eva Herzigova… All evoke the beauty and extreme sensuality. One of their common points ? Having participated in the adventure of Guess. At the first signs of the claw, at the end of the seventies, the female figures are strong are a source of inspiration and reflect its DNA. “Especially their smile and their forms,” says Paul Marciano, one of the four founding brothers of this company as successful in the world.

It is in the eighties as Guess truly took off. This sibling group of lads born in Morocco and children of marseilles, composed by Georges, Maurice, Armand and Paul, is installed in Los Angeles over the past ten years. They have fallen under the charm of the City of angels after only two weeks of vacation, fascinated by the charisma and allure luscious of California. The Marciano innovate with their line of jeans trousers, thanks to a process that came out of Italy that gives a worn effect, called stoned washed. “It has been our strength, the Americans were completely unaware of this technique “, remembers Paul Marciano, now alone at the controls of the company. Then comes the development of the Marilyn, said to be inspired by hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, a model-fitting with three Zip fasteners.

The piece gets a plebiscite, which can begin as early as 1984, a new step for Guess. It was then that his famous ad campaigns are starting to spread his name to the four corners of the planet, first shot by Wayne Maser, and then by Ellen von Unwerth. The famous German photographer settled permanently the image of Guess with its haunting black and white shots in the retro style, sublimating women from all walks of life. A way to communicate that flowed from source to Paul Marciano, has always been mesmerized by the icons of femininity : “as a Teenager, in Marseilles, I séchais school to go to the cinema. Sophia Loren, Brigitte Bardot and Michèle Mercier were my idols, they made me dream. “Recently, it was Jennifer Lopez who had his aura caliente to the claw. Accept this collaboration was a no-brainer for the bomba latina. “I can’t see myself getting bored of their jean high waist to emphasize my curves “, said she. And neither do we.