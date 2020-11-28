Jennifer Lopez “excited” about Selena’s Netflix series

The artist says she “can’t wait” to tune in to Selena Quintanilla’s new Netflix drama series.

Jennifer Lopez “can’t wait” to tune in to Selena Quintanilla’s new Netflix drama series, because playing the late singer on screen was a “historic moment” at the beginning of her career.

The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos plays the main character, Selena. The series, which chronicles her childhood and rise to fame, before her career was interrupted by a deranged fan who shot her dead on March 31, 1995, days before her 24th birthday.

The new show premieres on December 4, and J.Lo, who played Quintanilla in the 1997 biopic Selena, is excited that younger generations of music fans will have the opportunity to learn all about the music. tragic Mexican-American artist.

“Guys, I don’t know if you’ve heard of this new Selena series on Netflix,” Lopez shares in a video message posted on the television show’s official Instagram account. “Playing Selena was a historic moment in my career. And I was very excited when I saw the trailer and found out. ”

“It’s a great way for this generation to meet Selena,” she added. “I love Selena, she was a big part of my life and my career. And I can’t wait to see it! “.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena: The Series (@selenanetflix)

Netflix representatives captioned the clip: “We love you @jlo.”