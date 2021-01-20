JENNIFER LOPEZ EXPLAINED WHAT THE VIDEO OF HER LATEST SINGLE “IN THE MORNING” MEANS

From a mermaid of the abyss to an angel without veils, Jennifer Lopez will leave you speechless in the video for her new single “In The Morning”.

Seeing is believing.

JLo wanted to explain to herself the meaning of this video clip, which she cares a lot about.

“He is full of s symbolism about a one-sided dark relationship – he writes in an Instagram post – and of the knowledge that we cannot change other people, you can only change yourself! Grow your wings and get away from anyone or anything that you don’t really appreciate everything you have to offer. “

The release of the song “In The Morning” had been announced with a nude photo of Jennifer shared via social media that had certainly not gone unnoticed.