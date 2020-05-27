Jennifer Lopez for Gc Watches

Wednesday 27 may 2020

For the spring of 2020, the brand Gc Watches offers an icon of choice to promote its product : Jennifer Lopez.

Under the sign of the boldness, the advertising campaign signed by Tatiana Gerusova under the leadership of Paul Marciano has given rise to a shoot done in Santa Monica, California. Jennifer Lopez wears for the occasion the Gc Premium Chic a model decorated with crystals Swarovskiwith a swiss mechanism and manufactured in France. Sold 549 euros, this jewel watchmaker should succumb to the depraved glamour and chic.

