Jennifer Lopez forced to postpone his marriage : the singer is “devastated”

In march 2019, Jennifer Lopez used to be a first “yes“his companion, Alex Rodriguez. On a beach in the Bahamas, wearing a light white dress, she saw him kneeling down and agreed to marry him. The singer has since taken a lot of fun to organize this wedding so special for her. This summer 2020 was supposed to be. But the dramatic health crisis that affects the entire world has been outstanding. And if the singer of 50 years wants to stay positive and put it in perspective, she could not hide her great sorrow in the idea to postpone this marriage. “There is more organization for the time being… We must just wait and see how it goes“, told the singer Jenny from the block in the show Today.

A new hard to cash out

Jennifer Lopez is very disappointed not to be able to marry his companion. And the fact of not knowing when it will be possible to anticipate at the wedding again on a specific date does not fix anything… “I’m a little devastated because we had super-projects, but I also think (…) that God has a bigger, so we just have to wait and see.“

In April, Jennifer Lopez already mentioned the possibility of postponing her wedding to a later date because of the health crisis. Interviewed by the famous tv presenter, Ellen Degeneres, she remained confident. “Honestly, I really don’t know what it’s going to happen now, for dates and other things like that. We are just waiting, like the rest of the world. We’ll have to wait and see in a few months, depending on how we will get out of all this.” Finally, the weeks that followed this interview, conducted in the conditions of social distancing, have only served to confirm that he had to solve for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to postpone their ultimate “yes.”