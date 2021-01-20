CELEBRITIES

JENNIFER LOPEZ HAS DENIED HAVING REDONE "FOR THE MILLIONTH TIME"

Time passes for everyone except Jennifer Lopez, who is still the same, fabulously divine, which debuted in 1999.

There is someone who just does not want to give up on the fact that JLo has been blessed by mother nature with a statuesque physique and a face that seems refractory to the signs of age and so every now and then the usual refrain pops up: ” Did she do it again?.

A comment like this appeared under a video on Instagram in which the 51-year-old promotes her new beauty line: ” You’ve definitely had Botox. And you’ve done a lot, ” wrote one user.

 

The singer and actress replied by suggesting that she is tired of hearing the same thing over and over again: ” LOL that’s just my face! For the 500 millionth time … I’ve never had Botox or any other injection or cosmetic surgery. ! “.

She then slyly jumped at the ball to turn that comment into an advertisement for her beauty line: ” Grab some JLo Beauty and feel beautiful in your skin! ”

Then he recalled that true beauty lies in our attitude towards others: ” Here’s another secret from JLo Beauty: try to spend your time being more positive, kind, and supporting others. .. Don’t spend time trying to knock them down. . This too will keep you young and beautiful! “.

