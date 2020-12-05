Jennifer Lopez has never used Botox and has no regrets

The actress and singer have remained with an enviable figure and face despite the years.

Jennifer López has maintained an enviable figure and face despite the years and ensures that she has never resorted to botox, something she does not regret.

“To this day I have never used botox. I’m not that type of person. I have nothing against who does it, but it is not my thing. When it comes to taking care of my skin, I like to follow a more natural approach, but of course, I also want to use products that work ”, commented the star.

Jennifer has referred to this because she is promoting her new beauty line, whose motto is: “Beauty does not have an expiration date”, a company with which she hopes to be very successful, being herself the advertising image.

However, the Queen of the Bronx does not rule out in the future resort to some rejuvenating cosmetic treatment: “I am not saying that I will not do it someday, but not for now. Sometimes I wonder what would have happened if I had used botox 23 years ago, as recommended by a dermatologist, what it would look like now. Of course, my face would be very different ”.